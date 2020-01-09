46 Dogs, 15 Rabbits, 1 Cat Rescued From Wyoming Residence

More than 60 domestic animals were rescued from a Natrona County residence on Boles Road Thursday as a result of a search warrant.

According to a Casper Police Department press release, animal control officers rescued 45 small breed dogs, one large breed dog, one cat and 15 rabbits from the residence.

Animal protection officers were initially called to the home on Dec. 26.

When they arrived, authorities found the animals living in "extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect."

After multiple attempts to work with the owner to develop a plan to better care for the animals failed, animal protection officers served a search warrant Thursday.

All of the animals were taken to the Metro Animal Shelter to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

The rescue was a collective effort between the Casper Police Department, CPD Animal Protection Officers, Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Metro Animal Shelter.

In a Facebook post-Thursday, the Metro Animal Shelter said it is currently processing animals. They may be available for adoption following being evaluated.