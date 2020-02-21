Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Shoplifter Who Assaulted Employee

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who assaulted a Sportsman's Warehouse employee and stole items from the store earlier this week.

Officer David Inman says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Inman says the man stole less than $1,000 worth of merchandise and "grabbed and pushed" an employee on the way out the front door. He then got into a white sedan, possibly a Pontiac, and left the area.

Police have released photos of the man and are asking anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.​

