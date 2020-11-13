47 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 29 more students and 18 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Central High, Davis Elementary, East High, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.