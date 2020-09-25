$4,700 Worth of Items Stolen From Laramie County Resident’s Shed

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent burglary where $4,700 worth of items were stolen.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary occurred in the 2900 block of Whitney Road sometime prior to Sept. 7.

"A resident's shed was entered and a 10-foot utility flatbed trailer with Wyoming registration 2-2561, Cub Cadet rototiller, Bluebird power rake, three metal detectors and arrowhead collection were taken," said Warner.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

