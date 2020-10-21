$47,300 in Tools, Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Job Sites

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a string of job site thefts.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says six job sites located on Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 were burglarized between April 27, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020.

"These thefts have resulted in approximately $47,300 in stolen power tools and other equipment," the agency posted on Facebook. "Most of the tools belonged to individuals working at those sites, resulting in personal losses and time not being able to work."

Warner says there is no evidence to suggest the thefts are connected.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Detective Mills at (307) 633-4726.