5 Funny Videos About Wyoming Wind
Happy New Year. For that matter - Happy New Decade.
Did you wake up this morning the first day of the year and the first day of the new decade to the sound of the Wyoming Wind? For that matter, did it keep you up all night?
Here we go again. Another couple of days with hard Wyoming winds blowing snow around.
Why not make the best of it?
Here are 5 funny homemade videos about Wyoming winds.
- 1
Secret To Dealing With Wyo Wind
Take notes. This guy nails it.
- 2
We all know the wind blows strong in Cheyenne. Here are a few advantages to it.
- 3
Solving Our Wind Problem
Well, maybe he has a point. Probably not.
- 4
How To Drive A Truck In Wyoming Wind
Don't try this yourself. This is a professional driver.
- 5
Wind Pushes Baby Stroller
I think this kid just wants to go back inside.