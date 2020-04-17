5 Phrases That Have Been Overused During This Pandemic

If we had a nickel for every time we heard these things...

To state the obvious, this quarantine and time of being distant from one another is not fun. It's been a trying time and has really put all of us in an uncomfortable situation. For me, I really miss people. Although I can be introverted, I really do miss being around other people at the grocery store, at restaurants, at the dog park... you get it.

I'm also tired of these overused phrases that seem to be everywhere these days. Every company has used them, they are all over my email and if I hear them on television one more time, I might pop. I realize this is incredibly dramatic, but these are truly like nails on a chalkboard at this point.