As we are all encouraged to limit social gathers and stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the folks at Downtown Cheyenne have shared a list of five ways we can support our local Wyoming businesses.

"As Wyoming responds with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many local businesses are fearful of the negative economic impact that comes with social distancing. While we are all in this together and recognize that public health is a top priority for all, our small businesses, artists and musicians, and community-building organizations rely heavily on social togetherness and foot traffic to sustain operations and wages.

There is hope, though, and we can still be an incredibly supportive community that keeps our small, locally owned businesses open."

The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority/Main Street is an advocate for downtown businesses and property

