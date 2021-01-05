Some albums, everyone needs to hear at least once, whether you're a fan of the artist of not -- heck, whether you're a fan of the musical genre or not! The Boot's list of 50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die contains both all-time classics and underrated fan favorites.

Naturally, the best-selling country music album of all time is on here (come on, we know you know it!), but so are some more obscure releases. The Boot's 50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die includes discs from within the country genre and its sub-genres: Americana, alt-country, bluegrass and folk.

Together, our staff selected these four dozen-plus picks. Only 50 acts are represented, and these albums aren't necessarily the biggest, sales-wise or awards-wise, but they still speak to us in various ways.

Flip through the gallery to read about each album; you can also press play below to hear a favorite track or two from 48 of the releases (unfortunately, Double Live and Garage are not available on Spotify) in a playlist. Be sure to share your own picks in the comments section below, too!