52 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Among LCSD1 Students, Staff

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 35 more students and 17 more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Arp Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Miller Elementary, Rossman Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Event Center at Archer.

Among Laramie County residents, there have now been 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,333 lab-confirmed cases and 633 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.