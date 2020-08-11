55 Percent of Parents Want In-Person Learning, Survey Says

Fifty-five percent of U.S. parents want schools to reopen for in-person learning this fall, according to a survey released Tuesday by WalletHub.

The survey examined Americans’ reasons for wanting schools to meet in person or continue remote learning, as well as their thoughts on teachers who conduct remote classes.

According to the survey, 32 percent of parents can't work from home, and almost 1 in 4 think that teachers who work remotely should either get paid less, work longer hours or give up vacation days.

Politics also played a role in parents' opinions. Two-thirds of conservative parents favor in-person learning, while less than half of liberal parents favor schools reopening.

For the complete survey results, visit: https://wallethub.com/blog/school-reopening-survey/78092/

