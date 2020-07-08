List of Wyoming Businesses Approved for PPP Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a Federal loan program for small businesses that was introduced as part of the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The US Department of the Treasury, the program is designed to, "...provide small businesses with the resources they need to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead."

This week, the Small Business Administration released a listing of businesses that received PPP loans of between $150,000 and $10 million.

9News in Denver reports that according to the Small Business Administration, the information released only shows the amount of an approved loan, not loans that were ultimately dispersed or funded.

Over 1300 Wyoming businesses were reported to have been approved for PPP loans over $150,000, see below.

Links to all the data released this week can be found here: Home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares-act/assistance-for-small-businesses/sba-paycheck-protection-program-loan-level-data