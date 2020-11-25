59 New COVID-19 Cases Reported IN LCSD#1 Tuesday

Getty Images

Laramie County School District#1 in Cheyenne reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new cases included 45 student infections and 14 among staff members. The cases were identified between Friday, Nov. 20, and Monday, Nov. 23.

The cases were identified among students and/or staff at the following schools:

Afflerbach Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, East High, Fairview Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, South High and Triumph High.

People who may have had contact with the infected students and staff will be contacted and receive guidance as to what steps they should take next.

The district is encouraging people to wear face coverings, and anyone who feels sick should stay home from school.