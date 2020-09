The fifth largest jackpot in WyoLotto Cowboy Draw history will be up for grabs tomorrow, Sept. 3.

No ticket matched all five numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing, pushing the jackpot to an estimated $1.43 million.

The winning numbers were: 2, 5, 20, 21 and 30.

The Cowboy Draw jackpot hasn't been hit since April 13, when Terry Craig of Douglas won $870,470.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

