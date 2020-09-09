6-12 Inches of Snow Fell Over Cameron Peak Fire Tuesday

The snow many had been wishing and praying for fell down upon the Cameron Peak Fire on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Authorities reported that 6-12 inches of snow fell down Tuesday over different parts of the fire spanning 102,596 acres. The average first measurable snowfall typically falls in mid-October.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is optimistic that the snow will be of huge help. Here's what he wrote in a Facebook statement Wednesday morning:

"While the fire is not out, I am confident that this pause will provide fire crews the opportunity to focus resources on a few critical areas where the fire has potential to escape and run during a time that the fire will be behaving much less aggressively."

According to 9News and the Colorado State University Climate Center, here's how much the rest of Northern Colorado got:

Laporte: 4.7 inches

Fort Collins: 2.5 inches

Loveland: 2.4 inches

Berthoud: 1.5 inches

Longmont: 1.5 inches

Greeley: Trace