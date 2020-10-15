6 More COVID-19 Cases Reported at Different Cheyenne High Schools

Two more Laramie County School District 1 staff members and four more Cheyenne high school students have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Thursday.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the district found out on Monday, Oct. 12, that a staff member at Central High School had tested positive for COVID-19, and as of yesterday, Oct. 14, two students at Central, two at East High School and a staff member at South High School had tested positive for the virus.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.