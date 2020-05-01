60+ MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of over 60 mile-per-hour winds, heavy rains, and hail up to an inch in diameter across southeastern Wyoming this afternoon and evening.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Latest Day 1 Outlook by the Storm Prediction Center today with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms across the Nebraska Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming. The main threat of severe weather will be in strong thunderstorm wind gusts some in excess of 60 mph. Some large hail up to 1” may be possible in the strongest storms this afternoon and evening. As we move into our convective season, take the time this morning to prepare any and all of your methods to receive our watch and warning information. For our spotters, we look forward to hearing from you with severe weather reports. Thank you so much to those who report severe weather conditions for us. Your reports greatly impact our warning decisions and maintain our mission to protect life and property and enhancement of the national economy.''