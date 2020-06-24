60 MPH Winds, Quarter-Size Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about possible strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle in Thursday.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:

''Isolated to scattered strong storms looking more likely Thursday afternoon across Southeast WY into the NE Panhandle. 40 - 60 mph wind gusts, pea to quarter sized hail and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest of storms. Storms will end through early to mid evening. Stay alert through Thursday afternoon for changing conditions if you plan to be outdoors. Please use caution and stay weather aware.''