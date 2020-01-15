65 MPH Winds Forecast For Summit, SE Wyoming Interstates

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning travelers to be ready for 65 miles per hour winds in portions of southeast Wyoming on Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"A High Wind Warning is in effect from Midnight – 2PM MST Wednesday for the Summit/Southern Foothills areas along I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, as well as the Central Laramie Range that includes part of the I-25 corridor in Platte County. Wind gusts in excess of 65 MPH are likely. Use caution if traveling through these areas, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing trailers as the blow over risk is a threat for travelers."