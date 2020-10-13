7 Weeks Later, Still No Answers in Fatal Cheyenne Hit-&-Run

Seven weeks after her death, Cheyenne police are still trying to determine who was driving the vehicle that killed 67-year-old Torrington resident Ann Miner.

The hit-and-run happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.

Police say Miner was found lying in the roadway between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites. She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, where she died the next day.

"We've got no new leads or anything," said Officer David Inman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.