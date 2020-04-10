7 Wishes for Humanity in the Post-Pandemic World

Here's what I hope the post-pandemic world will look like.

Anyone else ready to be done with this terrible pandemic. We've lost lives, we've lost time, we've lost dreams. It's been so hard on our entire world and there isn't a single person who hasn't been effected somehow, some way.

One thing we do have is hope.

We all hope for the end of this terrible time. We all hope that we will be better because of this time. We all hope that things will go back to normal. Well, maybe not everything. I don't know about you, but I'm hoping things will be better when we get back to our lives. I'm hoping that our indifference toward one another will be gone. I want us to remember that we are all human and we all want the same things in life like love and happiness and fulfillment.