70 MPH Winds Expected In SE Wyoming Into Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about 70 miles per hour winds in some areas of southeast Wyoming through Sunday morning.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''High Wind Warnings have been issued for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, as we are expecting a rather prolonged wind event to take place. Warnings run through Sunday morning. West winds gusting in excess of 70 mph are looking likely. Impacts to mainly transportation interests as wind gusts this strong could lead to empty semis, towed camper trailers, or other high profile vehicles being blown off the highway or blown over completely. If traveling through southeast Wyoming in these types of vehicles the next several days, be prepared for delays as WYDOT will likely close Interstates 80 and 25 to light-weight and high profile vehicles.''