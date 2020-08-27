70 MPH Winds, Golf-Ball Size Hail Possible in SE Wyoming Thursday

Photo Credit, Elaine Long

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly including hail up to the size of golfballs and 70 MPH downburst winds are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Be on the lookout Thursday for strong to severe thunderstorms across much of the Nebraska Panhandle into the southeast Wyoming plains. A Marginal Risk (1) and a Slight Risk (2) area for severe thunderstorms have been identified for much of the area along and east of the Laramie Range for Thursday. Very large hail up to golf ball size and downburst winds to 70 mph are possible with these severe thunderstorms Thursday midafternoon through mid-evening. Keep an eye on the sky Thursday afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware today, and make sure you have a way to get the most up to date forecast and warning information: weather.gov/cys.