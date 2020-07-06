70 MPH Winds, Hail, A Tornado Possible In East-Central Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says 70 mile-per-hour winds. large hail, and possibly even an isolated tornado are possible for east-central Wyoming and parts of the Nebraska Panhandle today. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''The threat of severe thunderstorms continues Monday, mainly for east-central Wyoming and the northwestern portion of the Nebraska Panhandle. The primary threats with these thunderstorms will be strong gusty winds, large hail and a possible isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Please monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/cys./''