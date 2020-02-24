70 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, Snow In Some Areas

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to expect wind gusts as high as 70 mph in some areas of southeast Wyoming.

A high wind watch has been posted for Cheyenne from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. A high wind warning is in effect for the area just west of Cheyenne, including the Summitt of Interstate 80. Snow is also in the forecast for parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle Monday and Tuesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"High Winds and snow showers will be likely over the next few days as a passing storm system moves through. Expect winds to increase through this evening from the west. Cheyenne has been upgraded to a High Wind Watch starting early Monday. The winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Panhandle will be in effect beginning early Monday through Tuesday. Expect patchy blowing snow and light accumulations.''