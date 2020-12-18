70 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for southeast Wyoming this weekend.

The watch area includes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday morning:

High Wind Watches are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming for the potential of 70 MPH wind gusts Saturday and Sunday. This includes portions of Interstates 80 and 25 running through the area. Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming. For your latest forecast go to weather.gov/cheyenne.