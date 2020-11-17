70 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Tonight, Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of 60-70 mph are possible in southeast Wyoming from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A High Wind Watch is in effect for the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday afternoon. The watch includes Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, and Cheyenne and Laramie, as well as Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH will be possible.''