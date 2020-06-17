70 Percent Of Cheyenne Residents Have Responded To Census

Over 70 percent of Cheyenne residents have self-responded to the U.S. census, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday.

Cheyenne's response rate was second in Wyoming only to that of Rolling Hills, a community of roughly 500 people near Glenrock. Rolling Hills has a response rate of 70.9 percent, while Cheyenne's response rate is 70.2 percent.

People who have not responded to the census can do so here. Information gathered in the census is used to appropriate various federal funds to the states, determine the number of representatives each state gets in the U.S. House and for a variety of other uses.

Below are the latest response numbers for the 10 top-ratedWyoming cities and counties:

U.S. Census Bureau



