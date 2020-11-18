703 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wyoming, 27 in Natrona County

As of Wednesday afternoon, 703 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours by the Wyoming Department of Health. This brings the state-wide total up to 21,750 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 11,826 have recovered.

There have been 155 deaths in the state, 27 of which have occurred in Natrona County.

The Wyoming Medical Center has released a self-report, stating that there are 65 COVID-positive patients currently being treated in their hospital. This number has increased by 10 in just two days. There are only 8 Adult ICU beds currently open, out of 19 total beds.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A press release from Natrona County health officials stated that a new mask mandate has been created, though it has yet to be signed or fully-executed. Details of the press release include these key points:

A face covering is defined as a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers the nose and mouth and surrounding areas of the lower face.

Face coverings should be worn inside or waiting in line to enter any retail or commercial business and all government facilities. This applies to employees, customers and visitors. Face coverings should be worn while obtaining services or visiting any healthcare operation including hospitals, dentists, pharmacies and veterinarians.

Face coverings should be worn while using any form of public transportation or in any ride sharing vehicle. This applies to drivers and passengers.

Minors three years and older are encouraged to wear face coverings but not required. Minors under two should not wear face coverings.

Face coverings are not required when a person is seated at a restaurant with no more than 8 people at a table, while actively exercising in a gym setting, or when alone inside of a personal office.

The release then went on to say that “slowing the spread [of COVID-19] will take our entire community.” It also said that “Face coverings, in addition to sanitizing, distancing, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested are the best weapon [sic] we have in the fight against COVID-19.”

“If we work together,” the release said, “we can keep our businesses and schools open and keep our families safe.”