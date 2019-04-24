73-Year-Old Man Killed in I-80 Rollover West of Buford

A 73-year-old California man is dead after rolling his Subaru on Interstate 80 west of Buford Tuesday afternoon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Charles Vanmeter was headed east, when he failed to negotiate a slight left-hand curve near milepost 333 and hit a delineator post.

Vanmeter then reportedly jerked the wheel to the left, slid off the interstate and struck an earth embankment before coming to rest against a couple of large boulders.

The Patrol says Vanmeter was wearing his seat belt.

The Patrol says driver inattention and/or a possible medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

​​