The National Weather Service office in Riverton posted their wind gust totals for Tuesday. 75mph was the highest gust recorded in several areas around Wyoming.

Areas include Hiland, Atlantic City, and Casper. Sorry Muddy Gap, but 73 mph just does not make the cut this time around.

You can look at the gust totals here to see how your area did.

Maybe we should start a state wide contest, with prizes. Just a thought..