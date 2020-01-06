75 MPH Winds, Mountain Snow In SE Wyoming Forecast
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour for areas of southeast Wyoming, with snow in the forecast for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains.
The agency posted this statement on its website:
Light to moderate intensity snow showers over the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains is expected from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening as a strong storm system moves into the area. The Winter Weather Advisory locations will see a general swath of 6”-10” of new snow, with isolated spots up to 15” near the mountain peaks. Wind gusts to 75 mph will be possible from Sunday evening to Tuesday evening in the High Wind Warning areas. Please note that the wind headlines are for TWO DAYS. A prolonged period of high wind gusts are likely in the areas highlighted in the High Wind Warning. Areas to the east of the Laramie Range in Platte County are under a High Wind Watch from Monday morning to Tuesday evening for the possibility of wind gusts up to 65mph. More info at Weather.gov/cys