76 MPH Wind Recorded Near Natural Fort on Sunday

A peak wind of 76 miles per hour was recorded 10.5 miles northwest of the Natural Fort area on Sunday.

Another gust of 69 mph was recorded at the Cheyenne Airport, and wind speeds of over 60 miles per hour were logging in several locations in the region.

That's according to the Cheyenne National Weather Service Facebook page. The post included the graph below with some of the stronger gusts recorded on Oct. 11, 2020, in southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado, and the Nebraska Panhandle:

Another very windy day is expected across the region on Monday, Oct. 12.