8 People Stabbed On Colorado Trail

This weekend, in true Colorado fashion, families took to the trails of America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs only to be stabbed in broad daylight.

According to Denver Post, witnesses said a man fled through the walking trails allegedly stabbing eight people between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Police found the man being detained by some of his victims, he was then taken into custody.

Are you as freaked out by this as I am?

Updates to come as this story develops.