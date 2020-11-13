80+ MPH Gusts, 8-12 Inches of Mountain Snow Likely for SE Wyoming

Travel is expected to be very hazardous in southeast Wyoming this weekend, as some areas could see wind gusts in excess of 80 mph.

The high winds, combined with up to a foot of snow, will likely lead to whiteout conditions in the Snowy and Sierra Madre mountains, and the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is urging hunters, hikers and snowmobilers to avoid the ranges tonight through Saturday.

The agency issued the following statement Friday morning:

13/255AM: Greetings! High Wind Warnings have been issued for much of southeast Wyoming for today through Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges from 5 PM this evening through 11 PM Saturday. Low pressure over the Pacific Northwest is forecast to move our way through the day today with increasing winds. Wind gusts in excess of 80 mph looking likely for the wind prone areas (Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux) with 70-75 mph winds in other areas like Rawlins, Laramie and Cheyenne. Would not be surprised to see a few 100 mph reports Saturday in our wind prone areas. Travel is expected to be very hazardous for all vehicles, not just high profile and light weight vehicles. Snow is expected to begin falling in the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges this evening with 8-12 inches looking likely through Saturday. This snow, combined with the strong winds will likely lead to whiteout conditions up there. Hunters, hikers and snow mobilers face an EXTREME Risk of becoming lost in blinding snow/strong winds. Please avoid the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges tonight through Saturday. Winds will begin to ease Sunday morning as the low pressure system tracks east of Wyoming. Be safe and stay tuned!