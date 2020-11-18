80 MPH Wind Gust Recorded at Elk Mountain Wednesday Morning

An 80 mph wind gust was recorded at Elk Mountain Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph were also recorded at Arlington and Morrison.

The weather service says High Wind Warnings, which remain in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon, will likely be extended through Thursday morning.

November 18th Evening Wind Update: Here are some of the peak wind gusts we observed today across southeast Wyoming. High wind were observed along I-80, from Laramie to Elk Mountain, with greater than 70 MPH gusts. High wind warnings likely to remain in effect for the South Laramie Range through tomorrow morning.