80 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning travelers in southeast Wyoming to be ready for strong winds and blowing snow through Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A strong frontal system will move into our region today bringing impactful winds! Travelers along I25, I80, and Highway 20 across Nebraska can expect dangerous winds! Even if you're not traveling, be prepared for strong wind gusts up to at least 40 MPH today for our entire region. High Wind Warnings are in effect starting 11 AM Tuesday for most areas in southeastern Wyoming such as Medicine Bow, Torrington, Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs until Wednesday afternoon at 2 PM with wind gusts up to 65+ MPH possible. Additionally, High Wind Warnings are in effect for wind prone areas such as Arlington, and Elk Mountain along I80 and Bordeaux along I25 with wind gusts up to 70+ MPH possible with blowing snow conditions until Friday morning at 11AM. Those driving light, high profile vehicles including camping and tractor trailers should use extreme caution. With gusts of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage so be sure to secure your holiday decorations! For the latest information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit www.wyoroad.info on the web. For the latest information from the Nebraska Department of Transportation visit 511.nebraska.gov."

The agency further warned of the following hazards:

Hazards: 1. Significant blow-over risk due to widespread wind gusts 65+ MPH with a cold frontal passage. Gusts to 80 MPH are possible, especially across the wind-prone corridors. 2. Snow and blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times, mainly in WY, and create slick road conditions as well. This is of particular concern across the Elk Mtnto Arlington corridor of I-80. 3. Snow squall potential west of the Laramie Range this afternoon and evening.

Timing & Duration: The strongest winds will occur this afternoon/evening in Wyoming, this evening through Wednesday afternoon across the NE Panhandle. High winds will persist in the wind corridors (Arlington, Bordeaux, Vedauwoo) through Friday morning.

Impacts: Dangerous driving conditions for travelers along Interstates 80 and 25, especially on north to south oriented sections of roadways.

