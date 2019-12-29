80 MPH Winds Possible This Week In SE Wyoming

It looks like a windy week ahead in southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Sunday:

A lot going on the upcoming week weather wise across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Two big and widespread wind events beginning to look likely. The first being New Years Eve that will go into the middle of New Years Day. Current guidance definitely shows the wind prone areas seeing wind gusts in excess of 70-80 mph, leading to extreme blowoff/blowover risks for light weight and high profile vehicles. These strong winds could spill out into adjacent lower areas such as Laramie, Cheyenne and Wheatland New Years Eve into New Years Day. Expect travel delays with these strong winds, along with blowing/drifting snow from recent snowfall. A more significant wind event possible Friday into Saturday that could combine with increasing snow chances. Widespread winds outside the wind prone areas could exceed 65 mph, with wind prone areas experiencing 80 to possibly 90 mph wind gusts Friday and Saturday. Never a dull moment in the winter weather across southeast Wyoming! Stay tuned to the weather forecast this upcoming week as the events draw closer.