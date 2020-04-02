More than 8,000 unemployment claims were filed in Wyoming over the final two full weeks of March, according to Wyoming Department of Workforce Services data.

On March 19 Governor Mark Gordon issued the first of three statewide closure orders. That week, 2,339 Wyomingites filed unemployment claims.

The next week, which ended March 28, 6,073 Wyomingites filed unemployment claims.

For comparison, 516 Wyomingites filed unemployment claims the week ending March 14.

The leisure and hospitality industry by far saw the largest surge in unemployment claims. In the week ending March 14, the hospitality industry saw 88 people file unemployment claims.

That number jumped to 957 the next week. Industry-specific data for the week ending March 28 wasn't immediately available.

When out-of-work Wyomingites can file for unemployment depends on their last name. As a result of the surge in claims, the Department of Work Force Services has implemented new changes regarding when people can file their claims.

According to the department's website, those with last names beginning with letters A-M are asked to file their claims on Mondays, Wednesdays or before noon on Friday.

Residents with last names beginning with N-Z are asked to file their claims on Tuesdays, Thursdays or after 12 p.m. on Friday.