9 Years Ago, A Converse County Deputy Gave His Life Saving a Girl

It is written that there is no greater love than to give your life for someone else. It was 9 years ago today that a Converse County deputy paid that price trying to save a girl in the North Platte River.

The Converse County Sheriff's Office shared this memory on Facebook today.

Let's face it. It's been a difficult year for those in law enforcement. It's the actions of Converse County Deputy Bryan P. Gross that remind us that many who serve our communities face this possibility every day.

We can never ever forget bravery like this honorable deputy exemplified. The world needs more people liking him.