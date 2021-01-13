93 MPH Wind Recorded In Laramie County At 11 a.m. Wednesday

A wind gust of 93 miles per hour was recorded in Laramie County at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

A spokesman for the office says the gust was recorded in the Laramie Range Foothills, about 11 miles west of F.E. Warren Air Force Base. By comparison, any wind of 74 miles per hour or more is considered "hurricane force.''

The weather service posted this statement on their Facebook page:

High Wind Warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening for Southeastern Wyoming and through Friday morning for the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong winds have already been recorded along I-25 and I-80. Travelers across I-80 and I-25 should proceed with caution due to dangerous travel conditions, especially those with light weight and high profile vehicles! For the latest information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit www.wyoroad.info on the web. For all updated weather forecasts, follow us on Twitter and Facebook @NWSCheyenne, or on the web at weather.gov/cys