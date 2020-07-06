94-Year-Old Man Dead Following Crash Near Laramie

An Illinois man died last week after a single-vehicle crash on I-80 near Laramie.

Raymond Battersby, 94, may have been fatigued or asleep at the time of the crash, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was wearing his seat belt at the time.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Battersby had been westbound in a Cadillac sedan at a high rate of speed when, near milepost 320, the vehicle exited the interstate to the left.

Once off the roadway, Battersby overcorrected to the right, which caused the Cadillac to cross back over the westbound lanes and again exit the roadway.

The Cadillac hit a rock cliff face on its passenger side and front end. That collision caused the car to rotate clockwise before rolling onto its driver's side.

Weather was clear and the road surface was dry at the time of the crash.