A Beer Company Came Up with the Perfect ‘Tiger King’ Themed Beer

The popularity of the Netflix's 'Tiger King' happened almost overnight and has been a must-binge-watch for anyone since its release. Now a beer company based in Philadelphia has come up with the perfect name for a new beverage based on the series.

The beer company out of Philadelphia, PA known as Evil Genius Beer Company has created a new brew called 'Felt Cute, Might Feed My Husband to a Tiger Later, IDK'. If you've seen 'Tiger King', you totally get the reference.

If you haven't, 1) What have you been doing with your quarantined life, and 2) Watch it now! You'll get the entertainment value right away because the entire story is insane.

The beer name references Carole Baskin, who you've probably seen several memes about lately, and the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, back in 1997. In fact, after the airing of the documentary series, a sheriff in Florida is actually looking back into the cold case file for new leads. It's suggested by Joe Exotic, whom the documentary follows throughout (and most of everyone on the Internet), that Baskin murdered her husband. And that's all from just one episode of the seven part series.

But back to the beer based on that lady allegedly murdering her husband. Evil Genius Beer Company is only taking curbside orders due to Covid-19 right now. But in another time, when you may find yourself in Philly, they are selling growlers for $12.50 and $22.50.