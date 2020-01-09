A Break In A Bad Stretch Of Wyoming Weather?

Holy Cow are we actually going to have a nice day?

Winter got an early start here in Wyoming, and with the exception of a few days here and there it has not let us have too many nice days.

The wind has been relentless. Tipped over trucks have littered the ditches. Snow drifts have close our major road ways for long stretches of time.

I'm not trying to make it sound like the end times here, but it has been a long stretch of suck, hasn't it.

So this morning 01/09/20 I looked at the forecast and thought, 'hey, wait a sec', we have a little break here.' Most of the state will have temperatures in the 30's and 40's with partly cloudy skies and - most important - wind speeds that will be in the tolerable to go outside range.

To be clear, we have had some nice days, and even a few nice weekends, so far this winter. But it has been a while hasn't it?

Here is another bit of good news for you, Friday, much of Wyoming, will be a little cooler but nicer than today.

As for this coming weekend - it almost doesn't suck.

