A Celebrity Not Named ‘Kanye’ Has Fallen in Love with Wyoming

It wasn't long ago that Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx made the move with his family to Teton County in Wyoming, and so far, if his social media is any indication, he's definitely loving life.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sixx said, "The 2 places I've felt closest to God is in Alaska and Wyoming..."

The rocker also makes mention of keeping busy by writing a book, a musical, and all while getting ready for the next Motley Crue world tour (they've rescheduled this year's tour dates for next year due to Covid-19). Based on his post(s), Wyoming seems to be suiting Motley Crue's bassist pretty well.

Sixx also made another post on Instagram recently showing him in a pool with his wife and daughter. He captioned it by quoting song lyrics to John Denver's 'Song of Wyoming'.

It seems that Wyoming's becoming quite the spot for celebrities to come and live their best life. Can we really blame them?