A Cheery Snowman for the People of Laramie

Though the weather dumped snow on the City of Laramie, there were a few citizens that made the best of it to cheer people up.

Stacy Kasper, Ethan Kasper, and Jordan Martin worked together to make a Quarantine Snowman. Decked out in his Pokes attire and a facemask, the snowman sits on the corner of Reynolds and Bath, waving in the wind at all who go past.

Stacy, Ethan, and Jordan made the snowman to cheer people up during these difficult times and invite people to come by and take a picture with the snowman.





