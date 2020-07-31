A Few Strong Storms Possible Sunday Across Southeast Wyoming

Thunderstorms will return to southeast Wyoming this weekend, with a few strong storms possible Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement early Friday morning:

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will occur on Saturday, with high temperatures from the lower to mid 80s at lower elevations. On Sunday, scattered thunderstorms are expected, with a few strong storms possible, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will occur on Monday over south central Wyoming, with high temperatures in the 80s at lower elevations.

