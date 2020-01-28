A Gift Guide for the Vinyl Lover

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

There's just something special about vinyl records. The sound is richer and you have to be actively engaged in listening to the music so you know when to turn the record over. So I've put together a list of great gifts for anyone looking to up their turntable game!

This is a great organization option if you're wanting something uniform that you can add to and isn't fussy or over-complicated. It's simple and gets the job done while still looking nice.

This is a minimalist record organizer for those with a small collection or someone who wants to display their favorite records on a table next to their turntable. It's sleek, gold and if you prefer black, this is a good alternative!

Who doesn't love Dolly Parton? And if you don't have this album in your record collection, you're majorly missing out. Please do yourself a favor and buy it.

This turntable is great because the price point is fairly low, it plays two speeds (33 1/3 and 45 RPM), has a built-in preamp (although you can use your own if you'd prefer) and it's easy to connect to speakers with the RCA outputs at the back.

I tend to only buy vinyl albums that I love collectively as a whole, albums that are either really cohesive or just jam-packed with songs I really love, and this album fits that criteria exactly!

I love this audio bookcase! It looks cool, it has storage for any accessories you have, it doesn't take up a lot of room and it has a designated opening for wires to be threaded through. It doesn't have storage for records, but you can easily pair it with this matching single stand, and you'll have a cute matching setup for your Bluetooth speaker, record player and any other audio gadgets you may have!

This is on Amazon's Best Record Players of 2020 list, and it's easy to see why! It has an isolated motor that prevents unwanted vibrations and noise, an Ortofon OM10 elliptical cartridge that delivers improved linearity and higher channel separation and reduced distortion. Plus it's super sleek looking!

