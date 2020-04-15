A ‘Mandalorian’ Documentary Series Is Coming to Disney Plus

May 4 is a beloved day for Star Wars fans — in recent years it’s become the unofficial “Star Wars Day,” as if every day in our culture wasn’t already Star Wars Day. Nevertheless, May the 4th (as in “May the 4th be with you”) will be extra special in 2020, because that will be the day a new Star Wars documentary series premieres on Disney+.

Dubbed Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the show will purportedly “pull back the curtain” on the popular live-action Star Wars series that premiered with Disney+ last fall, with eight documentary episodes. The show premieres on Disney+ on May 4. Here’s the official announcement from Twitter:

Given The Mandalorian’s emphasis on practical effects and sets, and its inventive character and prop designs, this should be a very interesting series. The concept art for the show has been beautiful; it’s been featured in the closing credits of every episode. Plus, maybe we’ll finally find out how often Pedro Pascal was actually underneath the Mandalorian’s helmet, and how often it was a stunt double. That’s what we really want to know.

The title “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” it sounds like we might see other behind-the-scenes documentaries under this banner in the future. (How about Disney Gallery: The Making of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?) The second season of The Mandalorian was scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this fall, though that — like so much else these days — could change because of the coronavirus pandemic.