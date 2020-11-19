A New James Bond Game Will Tell 007’s Origin Story

The James Bond movie franchise is in a holding pattern right now because of the coronavirus, so it’s a good time for the character to pivot to video games, which are played at home and don’t require an enormous theater full of people and shared air. Today, IO Interactive — the Danish video game company behind the Hitman game franchise — announced a brand new Bond game they’re calling Project 007. (They do note that for now that is just a “working title.”)

The official website for the new project describes it as “a brand new James Bond video game to be developed and published by IO Interactive. Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world’s favorite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story.”

Wow, that is some harsh Casino Royale erasure. There is already a very cool teaser for the Project 007 game:

The developers of Hitman seem like a perfect match for the James Bond character, who’s been the subject of several hit video games through the years. GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 remains the most famous example; it’s proved so popular it even got remade on multiple consoles. While Electronic Arts and Activision pumped out numerous Bond games in the years after GoldenEye became a smash hit, the franchise petered out after 2012’s 007 Legends. There hasn’t been a Bond game since.

Meanwhile, the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is currently scheduled to open in theaters on April 2, 2021. Like the Project 007 title, that’s very much subject to change.